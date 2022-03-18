Leaders must prove they really care

THE EDITOR: Well, we have heard the long list of increases in cost which we the public will "have to bear," given the demise of our economy. Thanks very much to our Government for being loud and clear.

However, there is still no word on any similar sacrifices from our wonderful elected representatives, including the Government, who, in this protracted economic "guava season," still enjoy all of their salaries and perks which come with "seeking" the interests of the common folk.

For a start, how about giving consideration to the following suggestions in order to show you really do care?

Reduce all salaries and benefits paid to parliamentarians and the President. A ten per cent reduction will do as a start.

No new vehicles for the next five years for any member of Government. None!

No travel or entertainment benefits for the next three years for any member of Government. None! There should be no need for travel, since we have ambassadors who can and should be representing us overseas. If they cannot do this, then recall them, and do not replace them. Plus we live in the age of Zoom meetings.

Repeal the increase in pension payments to parliamentarians – this can be revisited in, let's say, five years' time. If regular working people are being economically squeezed and the elderly are still struggling even after getting their pensions, why must MPs enjoy an increase in their pensions?

These are simple measures which can be implemented instantly by our elected officials to tangibly prove that we and they are under this same burden together.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph