Lakshmi Girls’ Nancoo stunned by President's Medal win

Nikeesha Nancoo wants to be a lawyer. - ROGER JACOB

President’s Medal awardee Nikeesha Nancoo said the award means she will be able to concentrate on her academics when she goes to the University of Birmingham to study law in September.

At her Chaguanas home on Thursday, the 20-year-old told Newsday she was still in shock after hearing the news on Wednesday.

“It’s unbelievable, surreal. I’m excited but it’s unbelievable at the same time. It’s a mixture of emotions. We found out about it last night. I know I did well, but I wasn’t sure that it was this well. And I also knew with the number of scholarships being reduced, I wasn’t sure I was going to get one.”

Nancoo studied business studies at CAPE, including management of business, economics, and accounting, in addition to the compulsory Caribbean studies and communication studies.

“I studied, I did a lot of past papers, I made a lot of notes, and really the teachers at my school, Lakshmi Girls Hindu School, equipped me with all the skills that were necessary to achieve this honour. It was really a collaborative effort.”

Nancoo is doing a diploma in paralegal studies and will be studying law.

“I leave in September to go to the University of Birmingham. I haven’t decided what area I want to specialise in yet.

“I’m interested in equality. I’m passionate about ensuring that everyone has broadened opportunities, especially those who don’t have those opportunities. I feel like if I can assist them, be a voice for the unrepresented, I’d be very honoured to do that.”

She said when she wasn’t studying, she did things for relaxation.

“I read and watched a lot of TV. Those were two activities that helped me balance out the school aspect. I prefer non-fiction to fiction, so a lot of international news articles, things like that.

“Cooking was a little relaxing for me as well. I like to cook anything, it really varies. It depends on what I feel for, that’s what I make.”

Her parents, entrepreneurs Sonnylal Dilip Nancoo and Gangadai Nancoo, said they were very proud of Nancoo and had supported her 100 per cent.

Her father said Nancoo knew exactly what she wanted to do while preparing for the exams, so it wasn’t too much of a hassle. Her mother said they were not looking forward to when Nancoo goes away to university.

“I believe if they have their goals, we would let them work towards it. If that’s what you want to do and you can handle it, we will support you as best as we know how. My elder daughter is in Grenada as well. It’s not easy as a family, but it’s their dreams and their goals and we have to know how to support them.

Nancoo’s older sister Nikeeta is a medical student at St George’s University, Grenada, while her younger brother Nikholas is studying sciences at Presentation College with the aim of being a pilot.