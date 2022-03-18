JSC chair: Rambharat was a 'deputy essential'

Finance and Legal Affairs Joint Select Committee (JSC) chairman Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye

FINANCE and Legal Affairs Joint Select Committee (JSC) chairman Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye will miss her "deputy essential" Clarence Rambharat, who resigned as a government senator and agriculture minister on Wednesday. Rambharat was also this JSC's vice chairman.

His resignation was announced as part of a wider Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday. His fellow government senator Kazim Hosein was appointed the new agriculture minister.

In addition to being deputy chairman of the Finance and Legal Affairs JSC, Rambharat was also leader of government business in the Senate and chairman of the Senate Select Committee on the Sexual Offences Amendment Bill.

Replacements to fill the posts which Rambharat vacated could be announced when the Senate next sits for private members' day on March 23.

New government senators Reginald Armour, SC, and Laurence Hislop will be sworn in as sentors on that day.

Armour replaced San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi as attorney general in the reshuffle. Al-Rawi has replaced Hosein as Rural Development and Local Government Minister.

The March 23 sitting will also see the revocation of Rambharat's senatorial appointment and of government senator Nigel De Freitas' appointment as Senate vice-president. De Freitas was appointed Minister in the Agriculture Ministry in the reshuffle. Government senator Dr Mohammed Ibrahim replaces De Freitas as Senate vice president.

Thompson-Ahye spoke about her sadness about Rambharat's departure at the start and end of a virtual meeting the JSC held on Friday on financial technology, or fintech.

She also thanked him for the invaluable help he gave to her and to the committee.

"I want to take this opportunity to record this committee's gratitude for his contributions and wish him all the best."

She added, "I particularly wish to thank him for his assistance to me as vice chairman, throughout the times that I have sat here as chair. I place great value on his contributions."

Noting the committee no longer has a vice chairman, Thompson-Ahye said, "You know, as (calypsonian) Penguin sang, a deputy is essential. So at the next meeting (of the JSC), we shall have a vice-chairman."

She had no idea who that would be.

Thompson-Ahye thanked Rambharat again.

"Mr Clarence Rambharat: I thank him from the bottom of my heart for all that you have done, what you have brought to this committee and the assistance you have given to me as chair. I certainly will miss you."