Jereem Richards, Michelle-Lee Ahye start medal quest at World Indoors

Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Jereem Richards -

JEREEM Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye will start Trinidad and Tobago’s medal quest at the IAAF World Athletics Indoor Championships on Friday in Belgrade, Serbia.

Richards will feature in the men’s 400 metres and Ahye will compete in the women’s 60 metres.

Jerod Elcock will participate on Saturday, in the men’s 60m and Ruebin Walters will be the last TT athlete in action, on Sunday, in the men’s 60m hurdles.

The quartet have been accompanied in Belgrade by manager/coach Dexter Voisin, hurdles coach Jehue Gordon and massage therapist Nicole Fuentes.