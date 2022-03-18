Food for thought: Bon Mange owner grateful for parents, pandemic

Antonia Roberts, owner of Bon Mange Ltd, shows some of her fried chicken and pies for sale at Eteck Mall, Scarborough. - David Reid

Mt Pleasant resident Antonia Roberts, 45, knew since she was a child, the food industry was where she wanted to make a living.

Roberts, owner of Bon Mange Ltd, located at the Eteck Mall in Scarborough, is your all-in-one food stop, providing take-away meals, snacks, beverages and top-up services.

Roberts, who is celebrating her 25th anniversary as a business owner, also does catering services for a variety of occasions.

Her establishment at Eteck Mall sells fried chicken and chips, chicken sandwiches, a variety of pies, and other items.

She told Newsday she always had an affinity for the food business, as she was inspired by her parents.

She recalled helping her mother in food preparation while her father worked in the business sector. She said this encouraged her entrepreneurial spirit and the motivation to be self-employed.

“It followed naturally that I pursued studies at secondary and tertiary levels, in food and beverages, which culminated at the Trinidad and Tobago Hotel School in Chaguaramas, with the hope of owning and operating my own food business,” Roberts said.

She said the name Bon Mange was derived from patois, and means "good eating."

Since the business was opened in August 1997, Roberts has successfully chartered her way through changes in sales, customer flow, increased operational costs and staff reduction.

However, she said “business had been quite successful, and I thanked God for his faithfulness in providing and protecting me through it all.”

She said the foundation of her parents has helped her considerably, as well as "the knowledge and skills I acquired at hotel school, to sustain my daily operations, especially in the area of catering."

Before the pandemic struck, Roberts said she employed a staff of two on a rotational basis, and would hire extra workers for catering bookings.

"But during the pandemic, I had no choice but to cut my entire staff."

Roberts said the opening of the Port Mall in the vicinity of her business place was another challenge.

“In the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, a new mall opened very close to my operations. This mall came with businesses providing services and products similar to mine. And they had the competitive advantage because of their location.

“Business slowed to the point that serious consideration was given to closing down my operations.

"From a human standpoint, this seemed to be the most feasible thing to do. Those consideration brought on many uncertainties, anxieties and fears regarding my future economic survival. I often prayed for God’s help, but nothing meaningful seemed to be happening.”

Roberts said the closure of malls and food places in March 2020, to curb the spread of the virus, actually helped her.

The Eteck Mall was allowed to stay open as the majority of establishments there provided essential services.

Roberts, providing items other than food, was permitted to open as well.

“In those circumstances, God gave my business a new lease on life, thereby providing the return of customers and purchasers to my business up to and beyond the subsequent re-opening of that mall.”

Roberts said she is thankful that her business continues to thrive.

"With the easing of restrictions by the Government and a greater flow of personnel at the Eteck mall, business sales continue to improve and hopefully, I will be able to rehire staff," she said.