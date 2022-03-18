Flow promises no job layoffs

An aerial view of Trinidad and Tobago's capital city, Port of Spain. File photo/ Jeff K Mayers

Telecommunications company Flow TT has assured its workers their jobs remain secure.

VP Simone Martin-Sulgan said so on Friday at the company’s International Women’s Day event at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.

She said, “What we have done, prior to the pandemic, we made a commitment to the entire employee population that we will not be looking to retrench anyone. We have been able to do exactly that.

“It forces us as a company to now find ways to operate more efficiently and effectively, rather than going for laying off employees. So far, we have been quite successful in that.”

Her comments came after Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT) said 30 people from the Estate Police Department will be laid off as the company restructures and the Health, Safety and Security Department will be disbanded.

The decision followed Cabinet's appointment of a sub-committee earlier this month to review the operations of TSTT.

The majority of the company’s shares are state-owned and the remaining 49 per cent is owned by Cable & Wireless.

Martin-Sulgan said for 2022 and the future Flow, was also focused on expanding its services that were relatable to customers, especially women, who mostly managed household incomes.

“We want Flow to equal home. It is kind of like looking for standard things in a house, like a fridge or stove. We want the Flow connectivity to be part and parcel of what completes every home, because we understand the importance of connectivity.

“One of the things that the pandemic has taught us is that it (connectivity) is a really important tool: it allows us not only to bridge the divide that has happened because we have had to stay at home, but it is also important to connect us as a nation in areas like education, etc.”

Flow TT falls under telecommunications giant C&W Communications (C&W) which operates in 19 territories in the region, offering residential and business services for internet, telephone (fixed and mobile) and television services.