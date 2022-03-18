Faris feeling how Rowley felt

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

THE EDITOR: It will always be a long-standing blemish that Faris Al-Rawi was given a public humiliation akin to the way Dr Eric Williams treated some of his "millstones," and Dr Rowley has done to Faris what Patrick Manning did to him.

The only difference was Rowley, when dismissed by Manning, did not command a powerful position as attorney general. The firing of an attorney general is analogous to removing a spinal cord.

The Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday was about thwarting any political ambition of Al-Rawi, and bringing to a premature end the political career of the former AG.

In doing so, the prime minister made a very risky political gamble against a man who had become more popular than him in party elections.

Had he been moved to Foreign Affairs or to Trade and Industry or even a newly created high-profile ministry, the blow would have been softer and easier to digest. This was calculated, deliberate and and designed to cause public humiliation. It was meant to reduce Al-Rawi's stature and respectability in the public’s eye.

There is a symbolism that must not be overlooked.

Al-Rawi is no ordinary name. He is a scion of the Seukerans – a long-standing, respected family in the country. A family with a very long history in business, trade unionism, law and politics. This, therefore, is a dagger in the body of San Fernando and in a constituency that is always a cat's whisker away from toppling.

Whether Al-Rawi through force of personality can wrest power from the scabbard like the sword Excalibur and wield it, or should he tarry, it will certainly mean he has allowed someone else to be the author of his destiny. Should he decide on the latter, then we will have to accept that he is a follower and was never destined to lead. That he is a consignment to be ordered and ferried.

If his grandfather Lionel Seukeran was alive today, he most certainly would’ve quoted the Bhagavad Gita: "Action is more powerful than destiny."

Let’s see what Faris does because if he waits too long, it will be like attempting to turn back time and history will not be kind to him.

RONALD BHOLA

Caroni