Expressions of Love from Mosca at Horizon's Art Gallery

Marigolds, My Garden -

Artist Larry Mosca is set to unveil his latest body of work, titled Expressions of Love, at Horizons Art Gallery from March 22. Sweeping views of Trinidad’s mountainsides and coasts, rendered delicately in acrylic will thrill art and nature enthusiasts said a media release.

Mosca was born in 1953 in Woodbrook, Trinidad. At the age of 22 he won an art scholarship from the Asa Wright Nature Centre in Arima, where he had three weeks of training with the famous wildlife artist and ornithologist, Don Richard Eckelberry. This launched what would prove to be a long and prolific artistic career as well as a life-long love of nature.

From his first sell-out exhibition in 1976 to now, Mosca has had over 20 one-man-shows. He has won the respect of local art lovers and nature conservationists, earning a reputation as one of Trinidad’s leading nature painter. Mosca’s work can be found in most major art collections here as well as in other countries including England and Argentina, the release said.

Mosca’s intimacy with nature has led him to be deeply concerned with environmental issues. He hopes his paintings will allow viewers to gain a deeper understanding of the natural world, and that this knowledge will lead to love. Mosca said, “In love there is nothing to understand. One simply feels. It is a state of bliss, being. Love arises only when the mind is still, quiet, empty. It is from this unconditioned consciousness that love is manifested. And there is nothing more sacred than love.”

The virtual opening of Mosca’s exhibition can be viewed live online via Facebook on March 22 at 6.30 pm. This will be an interactive event. Guest co-host will be fellow nature artist Michael Phillips, and viewers are encouraged to participate in the live chat with questions and comments. You can access the show on the night via the link:

https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The exhibition can be viewed in person at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James until April 2. Opening hours are 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

For further info call 628-9769.