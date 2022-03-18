East into U19 inter-zone final with 84-run victory over South

East Zone’s Verran Batchu plays a shot during the Price Club-Tiger Tanks Unlimited Under19 tournament semi-final match against South Zone, at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva, on Thursday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

EAST meets Central in Wednesday’s Price Club-Tiger Tanks Unlimited Under-19 Inter-Zone final as the former secured an emphatic 84-run victory over South in the second semi-final at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Thursday.

Batting first, a 171-run partnership from skipper Andrew Rambaran (99) and wicketkeeper Verran Batchu (72) laid the foundation for East to total 243/6 after 50 overs.

South bowled well in the opening session and had East stumbling at 47/3 after 17.4 overs. But when Rambaran and Batchu (72 off 74 balls) teamed up in the middle, the pair played brilliantly and carried East to 222 before Batchu was bowled by an in-form Jacen Agard (3/45).

Two balls later Rambaran (99 off 100 balls) perished, caught and bowled by Agard, which saw Rondell Ramlogan (16 not out) Stephan McPherson (four not out) complete the innings.

Agard topped the bowling while Avalon Changoor grabbed two for 18.

In reply, South had a horror start, batting at 6/3 after just 2.2 overs. Kendall Poochoon (77) showed the most resistance for South while Agard (29) had a good stint with the bat as well.

However, their efforts were in vain as the last four batsmen fell for just four runs altogether. East’s Jedadiah John (3/14) was impeccable with the ball from his five overs while Ravinda Ramlal (2/28) and Rambaran (2/30).

Rambaran’s all-round performance saw him capture the man of the match award.

East play Central in the U19 finals at the National Cricket Centre on Wednesday.