Duke tells Trinidad: PDP help is coming in 2 weeks

PDP political leader Watson Duke at a political meeting in Tobago. FILE PHOTO -

Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriot’s (PDP) Watson Duke said the party is coming to "help" Trinidad in two weeks.

In a short teaser posted to Facebook on Friday, Duke was seen walking through an office with a PDP logo at the reception desk. The video is captioned: “Trinidad help is coming in the next two weeks. PDP!”

Attempts to reach Duke on Friday was unsuccessful.

The PDP was founded in 2017 and successfully captured two of 12 seats in the Tobago House of Assembly election that year.

The party then went on to tie in a six-six deadlock with the PNM in the January 2021 THA election.

The Election and Boundaries Commission later increased Tobago’s electoral district from 12 to 15, under direction from the Parliament, to reduce the likelihood of another tie.

In the December 6, 2021 THA election, PDP captured 14 seats to seize control of the assembly, ending two decades of PNM reign.

Duke was sworn in as Deputy Chief Secretary.

He first announced plans to contest all elections in Trinidad, during a live video, last December, on his final day as Public Services Association president.

As he cleared his office at Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, he said, “We intend to contest every election in Trinidad.

“We want to create true unison that is meaningful and allows citizens to access every single service without fear or favour, affection or ill will, a red party card or yellow party card.”

“This is Trinidad, this is Tobago. We must create a new relationship that will see Tobago and Trinidad as real partners, not a senior partner and junior partner.”