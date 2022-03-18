Covid19 hospitalisations continue to drop

Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility where covid19 patients are being treated.

The number of people hospitalised in the parallel health care system continues to decrease steadily.

On Friday, 181 people were reported as being hospitalised, while 220 people were hospitalised on March 11.

The number of daily covid19 deaths remained under five, with four deaths bringing the toll to 3,704.

The number of new cases reported from samples taken between Tuesday and Thursday was 173. The Health Ministry recorded over 776 recovered community cases on Friday.

This brought the number of active cases to 10,151.

The ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were one elderly man, one elderly woman, and two young adult men. It said examples of the comorbidities present were end-stage renal disease and heart disease. One person had multiple comorbidities and three people had no known comorbidities.

Since March 2020, there have been 134,445 cases of covid19, of which 120,590 have recovered.

There are 161 patients in hospital. Of these, 44 people are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with seven in the intensive care unit and five in the high dependency unit.

There are 17 people at the Caura Hospital, 35 at the Augustus Long Hospital, one at the St Ann’s Hospital, 33 at the Arima General Hospital, 18 at the St James Medical Complex, ten at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and three at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

The new Point Fortin Hospital has been decommissioned as a covid19 facility.

There are 20 patients in step-down facilities, all at the Point Fortin Area Hospital.

There are 31 people in state quarantine facilities, and 9,932 people in home self-isolation. There are 776 recovered community cases and 15 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said 82.6 per cent or 13,922 of 16,940 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to March 16.

It said of the 3,704 deaths up to March 16, 255 were vaccinated, 3,050 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 707,021 people who have been fully vaccinated, out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 692,979 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.5 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people who have had their first dose of a two-dose regime was 688,614.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 651,003, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 56,018.

A total of 142,225 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 658,282, of which 297,082 were done at private facilities and 361,200 were done at public facilities.