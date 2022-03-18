Biden picks US ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago

BIDEN'S PICK: Candace Bond, US President Joe Biden's nominee for the post of US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.

US President Joe Biden has announced Candace Bond as his nominee for the post of American Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago .

This was confirmed on Friday in a statement on the US Government website under the heading: President Biden Announces Key Nominees.

The post said, "Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration:

"Candace Bond, nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of TT."

A brief bio on the website said Bond is currently president and CEO of AESA Inc, a Los Angeles-based company offering business advisory services in real estate and community development with an emphasis on environmental stability, governance, education, and health equity.

She is also the chair-elect of the board of the Greater LA Education Foundation, and chair of the MLK (Martin Luther King) Health and Wellness Community Development Corporation.

Bond is a founding member of BioscienceLA, LA County’s Innovation and Catalyst Entrepreneurial Hub to accelerate growth and development of LA County’s bioscience industry.

She also served on the board of the Los Angeles County Office of Education, the nation’s largest regional education agency.

Earlier in her career, according to the bio statement, Bond was president and CEO of Infusion Media Partners, and VP and general manager of Essence Entertainment.

Bond earned her BA from Harvard University and her MBA from Harvard University Business School.

She is the first substantive US ambassador to TT since Joseph Mondello, who was appointed in July 2, 2018 and left office on January 13, 2021. In the absence of an ambassador, the US Embassy in Port of Spain has been headed by Shante Moore, the chargé d'affaires.