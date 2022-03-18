​Barmy Army: Mix cricket with Carnival and we’ll be in Trinidad

Managing director of Barmy Army Chris Millard,right, along with Barmy Army trumpeter Simon Finch during the second day of the second Test match between England and the West Indies, on Thursday, at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. - Jelani Beckles

“Arrange a cricket match during Carnival and we will be there (in TT).” That was what Barmy Army Ltd managing director Chris Millard told Newsday in the Hewitt and Inniss Stand at Kensington Oval, in Barbados, on Thursday. He was explaining that Barmy Army is willing to experience different cultures and believes members will be open to travelling to TT more often.

A total of 7,500 supporters have travelled to Barbados for the second Test match between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval. Barmy Army travel around the world in thousands supporting the England cricket team.

Barbados is a popular venue for Barmy Army with beaches that are among the most pristine in the Caribbean and hotels to match anybody’s liking.

English touring parties, who travel to the Caribbean, tend to influence where matches are played in the region.

Barmy Army has its own tent at Kensington Oval selling merchandise.

During Thursday’s second day’s play, Millard gave reasons why Barbados is a popular destination for England supporters.

He said, “Upward of 10,000 (Barmy Army fans are in the Caribbean) across the three-Test series, about 7,500 in Barbados at the minute.”

Other English touring parties and fans filled Kensington Oval making up more than 90 per cent of the crowd.

“Obviously the sunset (is special), the sea and everything that sells Barbados with the wonderful people, the wonderful cricket, the wonderful atmosphere around the island. You also got great food, great drinks, great restaurants, great hotels.”

Countries like TT and Guyana are not blessed with beaches like most of the other Caribbean islands, but Millard is hopeful Barmy Army can make a trip to the southern Caribbean again.

“It is great to see obviously Barbados, Antigua and Grenada on this tour, but it will be nice to see more of the islands...we have toured in the past, Trinidad and Guyana...it would be amazing to go back there.”

Less international cricket is played in Trinidad because of the number of international venues in the region available including Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and St Kitts. Matches have been spread throughout the region since the 2007 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup was held in the Caribbean as venues were built or upgraded to match ICC regulations.

Millard said the English fans will be open to experiencing activities such as hiking in other Caribbean countries.

TT carnival attracts thousands of visitors annually and Millard said cricket and carnival simultaneously can encourage English fans.

“That will fabulous. Arrange a cricket game around Carnival and we will be there.”

Barmy Army trumpet player Simon Finch kept the contingent entertained playing his instrument when the England batters struck boundaries on day two. Finch has been the trumpet player for Barmy Army since June 2021.