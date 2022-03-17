Rambharat: Work consumed my family life

In this file photo, former senator Clarence Rambharat makes his way to a Parliament sitting. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Former government minister Clarence Rambharat says he decided to resign as a senator months ago because he was unable to find a balance between his work and family life, which was made worse during the 19-month border closure owing to the covid19 pandemic.

But in an interview on Thursday at the Botanic Gardens, Port of Spain, the day after he resigned, Rambharat, dressed in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers, said he had agreed to be available to see through the transition of his Agriculture Ministry portfolio to Kazim Hosein, and that of leader of government business in the Senate.

"My wife and I spent countless hours talking about this. She herself has given me the maximum opportunity, and there was a point when I was walking – I do all my thinking while walking – several months ago and reached the point where I decided. So I have no regrets."

Rambharat, an attorney who entered politics in 2013 at the invitation of PNM leader Dr Rowley, said he learned from the outset that when he was assigned a ministerial portfolio, he had to begin preparing for an exit.

Before entering politics, Rambharat specialised in corporate law, constitutional law, international law and state-sector governance.

He said his wife Camille and three children – two sons, aged 27 and 22, and a 16-year-old daughter – were Canadian citizens, but he does not intend to seek dual citizenship. His wife has her own advocacy business dealing with workplace bullying and harassment. She is the founder of a company which specialises in career development and mentorship.

Rambharat said her grandmother, uncles and aunt lived in Canada for over 50 years and his family moved there 15 years ago so he could go through the process of being admitted to practise law there.

But, he said, "I still leave the possibility open of returning to the TT Parliament one day."The pandemic affected his plans, though.

"I would say the most challenging part for my family and for me was the fact that...the closure of the border meant that we went for 19 months without seeing each other. I had spent Christmas 2019 with my family and I returned to TT, I believe, on January 4, 2020. "

He did not see his family again until August 15, 2021 for three weeks, and then again in December 2021, when he had to rush off for 30 days after his daughter fell ill.

"So it was in the covid period and that closure of the border that my wife and I started to talk about what happens when the border reopens, how we should proceed. We came to the conclusion that we weren't achieving that balance between family and work."

He said that was the only factor that led him to resign.

“It became 100 per cent work, because I was in TT by myself and I really needed to achieve that balance."

Asked if he had applied for more time off after using up all his vacation and was denied more, Rambharat said that was not the case, as the Prime Minister has always given priority to Cabinet members with families, particularly those with children at school.

He said he does not intend to jet off to Canada immediately, as his family would like to spend some time in TT, and is committed to making sure the transition to the new minister and leader of government business is complete.

" I know I have to spend time with my family, and they would like to spend a little time here, and we will work that out. I want to have a period where I am here full time and available now for the transition. I think in some cases it would be a couple weeks, and in some cases a little longer. I leave that up to the Prime Minister to determine."

He said he intends to meet Hosein on Friday for the that process to begin.