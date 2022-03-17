Police suspect body found in Maracas is abducted man

Zephaniah Harripaul. -

Police suspect the decomposing body of a man found near the Maracas lookout on Thursday afternoon is that of 33-year-old Zephaniah Harripaul, who was reported abducted from his workplace, Tucker Energy Services in Chaguaramas, a month ago.

They said two men were cutting trees at around 3.05 pm when they saw the body, dressed in orange coveralls, about 400 feet down a precipice.

Newsday will have more on this as information comes to hand.