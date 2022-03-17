Niherst hosts Sci-TechKnoFest 2.0

Sci-TechKnoFest 2.0 (Science, Technology, Knowledge Festival) will be hosted by the National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (Niherst) in partnership with its platinum sponsor, Shell T&T, said a media release.

The predominantly virtual event is scheduled from March 21-27, with specific controlled in-person experiences carded to take place at various Nalis library locations nationwide.

The science festival, usually held biennially by Niherst, a statutory body under the Ministry of Education, uses exciting technology and innovative experiences to highlight the pivotal role of science in our everyday life the release said.

Participants can look forward to science, technology, research, arts, mathematics (STREAM)-aligned science shows, demonstrations, popular entertainment and interactive workshops.

The event is also supported by silver sponsor Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT); bronze sponsors Republic Bank; Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT); Massy Foundation; and the National Gas Company (NGC).

The festival is free of charge and caters to all ages.

Where and when:

The event's virtual platform can be accessed via https://www.scitechknofest.org/

The in-person Niherst/Shell Sci-TechKnoFest satellite locations will take place at these Nalis locations:

March 21 – Sangre Grande Public Library

March 22 – Point Fortin Public Library

March 23 – Rio Claro Public Library

March24 – Couva Public Library

March 25 – Maloney Public Library

March – Scarborough Library Facility

More info: Visit Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @NIHERST / YouTube: NIHERST Trinidad and Tobago or www.niherst.gov.tt or e-mail marketing@niherst.gov.tt