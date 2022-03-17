NESC prioritises mental health awareness

NESC marketing and corporate communications staffers share a message that mental health matters. Photo courtesy NESC -

How do you cope when facing heavy workloads, covid19 anxiety, difficult co-workers, and challenges at home?

Recognising the significance of mental wellness to overall health, the NESC hosted its inaugural Mental Health & Wellness Week, themed My Mind Matters, from March 7.

During the course of the week, members of staff participated in webinars facilitated by mental health experts and practitioners from PAHO/WHO, the UWI and the Ministry of Health. They learnt how to employ protective factors to build their resilience, practise self-care, manage grief and loss, and establish work-life balance.

Staff also learnt the symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress so that they could recognise them in themselves and their colleagues, and seek treatment.

The week appropriately closed with a guided meditation session.

One employee shared,“For me, the greatest takeaway was being walked through how to cope with grief. I learned that we do not only experience grief for the loss of people, but for the loss of feelings like freedom and assurance. This was new to me and I am thankful for this resource at this time.”

She added, “I now see the importance of mental health awareness at the workplace, and I feel mobilised to learn more and do more for my mental health, because my mind matters.”

NESC president Kern Dass was one of the key champions of the initiative.

“Mental health is a pivotal discussion of the day. The world is feeling the impact of economic shocks and personal losses due to covid19, and the toll can be heavy,” Dass said.

Referring to the importance of seeking work-life balance, Dass shared some advice.

“Early in my career, my boss told me that I would need to work at establishing work-life balance. As a young adult, I didn’t understand it…but as life happened, it began to ring true.”

Other highlights of the week included on-site health screening at the NESC’s Tobago campus and Woodford Lodge, Chaguanas Campus, done by the Tobago Regional Health Authority and the Diabetes Association respectively. The TT Cancer Society also delivered lectures on the early detection of cancers in men and women.

As gardening offers the dual benefits of relaxation and the joy of producing one’s own food, all staff received starter seedling kits containing crops like ochroes, green seasoning, patchoi, melongene and more, courtesy the SURE Foundation.

They also received wellness packages featuring products donated by corporate Trinidad, including Hadco, Universal Foods, Holiday Snacks, Bermudez, Old Mac Agro Supplies Ltd, SuperPharm, Massy Distribution, Coca Cola, Nutrimix, Namdevco and Central Athletic Club Ltd.

This NESC Mental Health & Wellness Week is a springboard for ongoing NESC mental health and wellness initiatives throughout the year. As the covid19 restrictions continue to lift, the organisation will incorporate more live activities into its staff wellness programme.