Maybe smoke signals next time

THE EDITOR: I need to vent my disbelief and anger at my telephone service provider. To begin with it’s almost impossible to call and get to speak to a human being with all of the options you have to listen to – press this and press that. The modern age of technology or perfect alibi?

I made a call that lasted exactly one minute – mobile to mobile – and on checking my balance after it showed that I had paid $2.34 for that one minute. Simply because I could not use WhatsApp. I guess we have to literally pay to learn but this is ridiculous.

I am seeing red. Might have to use smoke signals next time.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook