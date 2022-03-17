French Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago: Improve business climate

French Ambssador Didier Chabert reads up on Trinidad and Tobago at the French Embassy, Mary Street, St Clair. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO can be a mecca for trade and investment, says French Ambassador Didier Chabert, but the business environment needs to be improved.

In an interview with Business Day earlier this week, he said trade and economic relations between the two nations, established over 70 years ago, have been lucrative.

He said there has been a long tradition of friendship, co-operation, and many shared interests in areas such as trade, economics, security, environment, and culture, which must be strengthened.

“It is important for TT to improve its business environment, something that needs to be of strong concern to institutions. It is not my personal point of view, but in the World Bank’s ranking of doing business, TT placed at 105th position.

“There are many areas in which improvement is needed. It is very difficult to import and export, not because of the lack of willingness, but because the procedures are complex.

“There is need to improve some infrastructures such as stable WiFi and easy internet access. In the case of legal issues, access to the judicial system must also be easy. If TT wants to be at the forefront of the economy of the region, it needs to improve the climate of doing business.”

He said all these elements make up and were part of an environment which attracts international investors and some of the main priorities during his tenure were to maintain the political relationships, enhance security co-operation, strengthening the economy, and culture.

Chabert added TT’s economy can bounce back from the covid19 pandemic, as there were many opportunities for bilateral trade with France.

“People suffered a lot during the pandemic in terms of revenues, employment possibilities, (but) with the return of a normal life, we are hoping that foreign companies will come back to TT and the products will be easier to export. There are new trade possibilities, and we need now to reassess the situation and see how we can have stronger relations,” he explained.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine war

With the Russia-Ukraine war continuing, Chabert said France has issued four sanctions against Russia and was fully determined to put the pressure on for a peaceful resolution of the war.

“We see that the willingness of Russia to not engage in dialogue is because there was not enough pressure on the Russian economy.

“We want peace, but it can’t be at the cost of the Ukrainian population and the Ukrainian state. So we are open to dialogue. We are committed, as the president of the EU (has said), to maintain and search for a diplomatic way out of the crisis.”

The presidency of the European Union is currently held by France for a five-year term, which began in 2019.

Chabert said the impacts from the Russia-Ukraine war can be beneficial and positive for TT, if it acts swiftly in developing further the oil and gas sector and capitalises on the outcomes.

France, he said, has diversified oil and gas sources, with imports of up to 85 per cent coming from Algeria, Mediterranean countries, and Gulf countries. It was possible to increase imports of refined petroleum and fertilisers from TT, two products that France largely imports, he explained.

“The price of oil and gas on the global markets is increasing and TT’s budgetary revenue is heavily based on that. TT is an important producer for gas, and we have active companies like Perenco in the sector. There can also be other industrial sectors which can be interesting for France, like fertilisers.

“It can offer some other opportunities for exports into Europe and France, because some of the Russian companies in these areas are not in a position to export to us.”

Security co-operation

Chabert said security was of concern, especially in the areas of drug trafficking, human trafficking, and detection.

Working with local authorities, he said, has been a priority for France in technology, training, exchange of ideas and expertise, which cannot be monetised because of the ongoing co-ordinating efforts. It required local and regional co-ordination, Chabert said.

“We already have a regional co-ordination centre, which is based in the US, so that all the navy in the region will co-operate in order to have better control of the maritime routes.

“We are already have operational co-operation with the TT Coast Guard to control the maritime routes, because drug trafficking is a problem of concern for everyone.”

In terms of any security threat to the region arising from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chabert said there was none, despite the relationships between Russia, Venezuela, and Cuba.

“Russia has no military capabilities in the region; even Cuba is facing internal economic difficulties. There are no possibilities of military projections.

“We see no reasons, on the security aspect, that the region could be affected. The impact of the crisis on the region would be economic. We also see no problem in the attitude of Venezuela in this regard.”

Regional integration and climate protection

He added that Caricom was of interest to the French, as it can create a great market in the region for investments and trade and France would welcome such integration which was needed in today’s globalised world.

Chabert pointed out that this was extremely important for small island developing states in treating with climate change.

“You need to consider this problem (climate change) as a whole in the Caribbean region, because the disasters are real and affects all islands because the problems are shared, and the response should be shared.”

Projects within TT, he said, would include protecting biodiversity, promoting green energy, and protecting the ocean.

“Green energy is extremely important, especially in a country that is an oil and gas producer. Some of the countries around the world investing the most in green energy are oil and gas producers. TT needs to look into the transition for a safe country and it could be developed.”

Who is Chabert?

Chabert, 59, a career diplomat arrived in TT on December 25, and presented his credentials to President Paula Mae-Weekes on January 11, 2022. His expected term is three years.

Before TT, he served as ambassador to Kosovo. He also served in the Middle East and European states.

His specialty is political/military issues, which includes military operations in Eastern Europe and NATO. He speaks French, English, German and Polish.

Chabert said he appreciated the efforts to maintain the French history in the country and has a great love for the local cuisine and culture.

“We want to support the culture, the music and carnival. What is very important to me is to support the French language here.

“The biggest culture shock was seeing rain, because the Caribbean is always marketed and advertised with blue skies and sunny conditions in Europe.”