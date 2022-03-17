Cops get patrol boats after No Man's Land 'zess'

No Man's Land. FILE PHOTO -

THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) will hand over two patrol vessels to police to patrol, after concerns over a large party at No Man's Land last weekend.

Videos circulating showed scores of people drinking and dancing to music from reef tour vessels in the night. The area in the sea where the party happened was partially lit by bright lights coming from the boats.

Police were criticised for not intervening in the event and holding the organisers accountable. In a media report, Tobago police said they were grounded as they had no vessel to go out to the area.

On Wednesday, during the assembly’s weekly virtual post-executive media briefing, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine announced that after talks with ACP William Nurse, a decision has been taken to hand over two available vessels, stored at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, to the police to prevent a re occurrence of that type of event.

Augustine said these boats were used once to patrol during a Dragon Boat Festival event. The boats will be serviced and handed over soon. Officers will be trained before they are allowed to operate the vessels, Augustine added.

“The police will be able to patrol the area using what we call a tourism-oriented police to patrol the area and deal quite creatively with those who are endangering our environment and breaching the laws governing operations within that area. What we don't want you to get into lock-up. We don't want you to get charged. We want you to preserve the environment and preserve your own lives.”

A disappointed Augustine told those involved in the event, “You are operating in an environmentally sensitive area…”

He further spoke of plans to send a bill to Parliament to establish legislation for the THA to create and protect its marine environment in that area

“That has not happened as yet. However, we all have a responsibility to our island and our environment. Please, we can do better, and we should do better.

Contractor: Let us patrol reef at nights

Managing director of the Tobago Marine Safety and Security Services Ltd Alvin Douglas on Wednesday called on the assembly to reappoint the agency to do supplementary patrols of the reef at nights and public holidays.

He told Newsday, after the last THA election the contract wasn’t renewed.

He plans to approach Augustine with a long-term proposal for that area.

Douglas said after the contract was cancelled tour operators found a loop to make extra money.

“It’s very possible that whole thing was well organised when people noticed the opening available. I believe if we are not able to manage our space, then these are the things that are going to happen.

“The marine sector has always been a grey area in Tobago. Nobody is exactly sure what is their position when it comes to the marine sector and tourism. Is it that tourism (division) is in charge? Fisheries (division) in charge? Police in charge? And because of that grey area, you'll find people taking advantage of it.

“My biggest concern is the environment and the destruction environment because when you have alcohol and rum on land, all over there are bottles, plastics and you have all these things, and the reef and Nylon Pool is very sensitive."

Tour operators deny involvement in party

Michael Frank, PRO of the Buccoo Reef Tour Operators Association, denied the association had any involvement in the planning and execution of the event. He said his members should not be blamed for hosting the party event, although two vessels seen in the video are under the association.

“The two tour boats said they were out there and just saw a set of fishing vessels bringing in plenty of people. We had nothing to do with that.”

Curtis Douglas president of the All Tobago Fisherfolk Association condemned the actions of the fishermen. “We find it was quite irresponsible. We should use better judgment as Tobagonians and more so as fishermen. We are supposed to be exemplars. I am totally disappointed. We distance ourselves from that. Once the THA gives us the power to do so we will ensure this will never happen again.”