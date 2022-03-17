Compensation for ex-cop injured in police station in 2012

File photo

A retired police officer who was injured while stationed at the La Brea police station in 2012 will receive $195,800, plus interest, in compensation from the State.

Master Martha Alexander made the cost order in favour of Ashram Pariagsingh who obtained judgment on liability from Justice Carol Gobin. Gobin had sent the quantum of compensation to be assessed by a master, and although her findings were appealed, there was no application to stay the assessment proceedings.

In his lawsuit, Pariagsingh said on May 8, 2012, at about 12.45 pm, while making checks at the back of the station, he slipped and fell on a wet, slippery floor. He was injured and was treated at hospital. The fall was due to a leaking pipe, but two police officers disputed Pariagsingh's claim, saying he fell at a nearby parlour.

In 2015, while Pariagsingh was on injury leave for three years, while receiving his salary, he was suddenly asked by the office of the Commissioner of Police to pay back every cent, amounting to $.4 million.

The reason given was that his injury leave with pay had been reclassified as sick leave without pay.

In 2018, Justice Frank Seepersad urged the personnel of the CoP's office to discharge their responsibilities diligently and went so far as to call for an amendment of the Police Service Commission regulations to fix a specific time period for reclassifying leave for police officers.

The effect of the ruling meant that Pariagsingh did not have to pay back $436,539.10.

At the assessment hearing before Alexander, the ex-cop presented medical reports from three doctors, one of whom testified in person.

Pariagsingh also testified and Alexander said she found him to be a “forthright witnesses,” generally unshaken in his testimony.

“He gave clear and convincing evidence of his pain and suffering and consequential losses.”

She said although he said he would have likely continued to work after retirement, but could not because of the effects of the injuries, he provided no proof of potential employment opportunities, although it was clear he was disadvantaged in his future earning capacity on the labour market.

In awarding him damages, she also ordered the State to pay his legal costs, assessed at $40,908.409.

Pariagsingh was represented by attorneys Che Dindial and Robert Abdool-Mitchell, The State was represented by attorneys Niquelle Nelson Granville and Laura Persad.