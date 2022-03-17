Augustine wants Chief Secretary T10 produce WI cricketers

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, centre. with the captains of the second annual Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast at the draft on Tuesday, John Dian Community Centre. (Photo via Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast) -

The teams for the second annual Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast have been finalised and action bowls off from April 8-16 at Cyd Gray Sports Complex, in Roxborough. The draft for the competition was held on Tuesday at the John Dial Community Centre.

Before the draw, each team was allowed to retain five players from the inaugural competition.

Defending champions Rainforest Rangers had previously retained their captain and ex-national player Navin Stewart. However, Stewart will no longer be participating in this competition. Asked by Newsday about his non-participation, Stewart said he was too busy to speak at the moment.

Four club franchises named after popular tourist destinations in Tobago, will vie for the $20,000 first prize. The losing finalists will benefit from a $10,000 cheque.

At the launch, Tobago Cricket Association Kerwin John praised Chief Secretary Farley Augustine for making the event possible.

During his address, Augustine thanked his predecessor Ancil Dennis for starting the initiative.

"I really hope that every chief secretary that follows me keeps this going. Some things are beyond the politics – and sport is one of those. Sports allow communities to heal; sport is one of those areas where we can put down our red, green and black colours of politics...

"This competition is important to the Tobago space because it allows our young people to showcase our talent."

Augustine hopes the competition acts as a platform for more Tobagonians to be selected for national and West Indies teams.

He said the competition allows young people to put aside the "frustration" of covid19 and "get some exercise in."

During the draw, the franchises were allowed to pick nine more players from a pot of available players – four from St Vincent and the Grenadines, eight from Trinidad and 24 from Tobago.

Unsurprisingly, Buccoo Reef Divers, selecting first, snapped up UK-based Tobagonian Iraq Thomas, an all-rounder known for his powerful shot-making currently plying his trade with Caverswall Cricket Club.

Little Tobago Islanders: Dejourn Charles (captain), Leron Lezama, Akel Quashie, Renaldo Lezama, Adrian Alexander, Orlando James, Joshua Yorke, Alden Daniel, Omarley James, Dario Melville, Ajani Toney, Mark Deyal, Terrence Hinds. Coached by Gilbert Lezama.

Fort King George Gunner: Kieshawn Dillon (captain), Antonio Providence, Shaquille Duncan, Joshua James, Jason Persaud, Simmons Peters, Joel Kirk, Freedom Mc Kenna, Xavier Reid, Anroy Des Vignes, Kerry Cordner, Christopher Vincent, Kharry Pierre. Coached by Brian Brown.

Rainforest Rangers: Ancil Nedd (captain), Addison Daniel, Kevon Samuel, Brandon Mark Brown, Josh Telemaque, Anthony Alexander, Ashaughn Pierre, Christian Adams, Kiel Ross, Andu Davis, Michael Ramdass, Tion Webster, Jason Mohammed. Coached by Neil Skeete.

Buccoo Reef Divers: Jahron Alfred (captain), Arnell Jones, Ako George, Duane Murray, Anthony Providence, Iraq Thomas, Ezkiel Joefield. Marcus St Cyr, Khislon Dillon, Kwesi Williams, Leon Davidson, Imran Khan and Jyd Goolie. Coached by John Pollard.