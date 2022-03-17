Augustine: Tobago's Carnival must not mirror Trinidad's

In this file photo, Black Indians out in full force for the launch of Tobago's Carnival on January 17, 2020. File photo by David Reid.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has said Tobago’s Carnival in October must not mirror Trinidad’s celebration.

At the post-Executive Council news conference on Wednesday, Augustine said many Trinidad stakeholders have already contacted his office expressing interest in participating in the Tobago Carnival.

“But I have made it quite clear that we are not trying to do a second take of Trini Carnival,” he said.

Augustine said while he welcomed the involvement and participation of Trinidad stakeholders, “It has to be Tobago Carnival, because I want to know that Tobago’s culture is on showcase to the world and that all our flights are full, both international and domestic, our rooms are ram-crammed and that we see the beginning of a significant economic input in the Tobago space.”

He said he met last week with several key players in the island’s cultural fraternity and preparations are under way.

“I was invited to that meeting and some robust training is to happen with the masmakers and all of these individuals. So things are moving.”

Augustine said a committee will be installed at the end of the month to oversee the event.

The Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation had proposed a date for the October Carnival, he said, but he asked it to reconsider. Augustine said he will allow the secretaries of the division to announce the date when it is finalised.

“But it is much more than just Tobago Carnival. October is also the beginning of the peak season for tourism. It is the beginning of the winter season as well, and so all of these things are coming together nicely.”

Last Saturday, veteran bandleader Gemma Bedlow said Tobago stakeholders are preparing for the October Carnival.