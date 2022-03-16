Why no stickers for vehicles?

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: I am calling on Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan and Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke to provide the motoring public with answers as to why there are no inspection stickers available at private garages. Furthermore I remain confused as to the logic behind police and officers from the Licensing Division intercepting motorists, bullying, threatening and abusing them for the absence of stickers on their vehicles.

Have Sinanan and Clarke informed their internal stakeholders that the absence of inspection stickers has nothing to do with private garages but rather the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Licensing Office itself?

In 2021 for nine consecutive months private garages had no inspection stickers. We are only in the third month this year and the same pattern begins to repeat itself. If garages have no stickers then maybe it’s better motorists do not inspect their vehicles. Is that the Government needs the revenue from incomplete inspections to print more stickers, ticket books and pay the police and Licensing Division officers to bully motorists?

Someone please clarify if the non-availability of inspection stickers is an excuse for motorists to unfairly and wrongfully be issued $1,000 tickets and six demerit points or a mandate for motorists to inspect their vehicles and keep revenue flowing.

JENIEVE ALEXANDER

via e-mail