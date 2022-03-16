Who really responsible for state of judiciary?

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The open unadulterated criticisms by the Prime Minster is not surprising but in my view a necessity. For too long everyone seems to be full of fear in being critical of the administration of the judiciary and especially of the Chief Justice. Within the judiciary itself a few brave judges, to their detriment, have been fearless in their criticisms. They ought to be commended rather than vilified.

The key question that must be asked is this: Are the administrators of the judiciary really concerned about the snail pace at which justice is administered? I have no compulsion in answering that they have been found wanting. Dr Rowley’s statement that after millions of dollars being spent the state of the judiciary is not acceptable is in itself a fearless admission of a truth that needed to be said.

Seasoned criminals are taking advantage of the delays and are out on bail committing heinous crimes. People with far less charges are rotting in the remand yard. The public cannot but conclude that the judiciary is rotting. Public sentiments about the state of justice is highly negative. There is a difference between the quality of judgments of the courts and the quality of administrators.

The Attorney General will plead his innocence in saying that his role is to provide resources. The Chief Justice will lament that he does not have the resources. And the merry-go-around will perpetuate. It is heartening that the Law Association agrees with the Prime Minister. But are the criticisms of the PM and the agreement of the Law Association enough to kick the Chief Justice into action?

When citizens lose faith in the administration of justice the country becomes far more unstable than when you have a government that does not know how to govern. You can vote out the government but can you vote out the judiciary or do you have to wait for retirement before any meaningful changes can come about?

And we have not even touched on the magistracy.

Who is responsible?

SURUJRATTAN RAMBACHAN

former MP