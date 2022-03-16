Under-19 Inter Zone semis at Cricket Centre

THE Price Club-Tiger Tanks Unlimited sponsored Under-19 Inter Zone cricket competition organised by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board enters its semi-final stage on Wednesday.

In the first match-up, North come up against Central at the National Cricket Centre at Balmain, Couva, while, on Thursday, South play East, also at the National Cricket Centre.

The matches are of 50-overs duration and get underway at 9.30 am.