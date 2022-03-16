Susan Wiltshire's art show a toast to royalty

Susan Wiltshire - Royal Grandparents .

Royalty: Of Ancestry & Beyond, an exhibition by artist Susan Wiltshire, is being hosted by Arnim’s Art Galleria Ltd, Port of Spain.

In a media release Wiltshire said the theme of the display came about from her observations of people.

“Today I’ve been noticing a lack of confidence in some of our people. It’s almost as if they have forgotten or are not even aware of their worth. Know that you are worthy,” she said in the release.

Wiltshire said she believes "we are all born with divine purpose, each of which is supported by a unique set of gifts. Royalty!"

The exhibition opens on March 7 at 6 pm and continues to March 18 at the gallery, 27 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain. Viewing hours are Monday to Friday, 9 am-6 pm and Saturdays, 9 am-4 pm. However, on March 18 closing time is 2pm.