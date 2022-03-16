Root century puts England on top in 2nd Test

England's captain Joe Root plays a shot during day one of the second Test match against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Wednesday. (AP Photo) -

ENGLAND dominated day one of the second Test match against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Wednesday.

England captain Joe Root lashed a century to give the thousands of English fans something to cheer about. The English fans made up the majority of the crowd, outnumbering the local supporters.

Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline was played repeatedly as Root slammed an unbeaten 119 off 246 balls to lead from the front in sweltering conditions.

After Zak Crawley fell for four caught by wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva off fast bowler Jayden Seales, England seized control of the contest with a patient display of batting between opener Alex Lees and Root.

After the pair guided England to lunch, Lees's patient knock came to an end when he was given leg before to left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul for 30 to leave England 80/2 in the second session. Lees faced 138 deliveries and struck just three fours.

Dan Lawrence played a contrasting innings to the one Lees did, attacking the Windies bowlers as they continued to battle the heat.

It would have been worse for West Indies, but hometown boy Jason Holder got the wicket of Dan Lawrence in the penultimate ball of the 90 overs carded for the day for 91 off 150 balls with 13 fours and one six.

England still closed on an impressive 244/3 in 89.5 overs with Root the star of day one. The right-hander struck 12 fours.

Seales (1/30), Permaul (1/61) and Holder (1/52) were the wicket-takers for West Indies.

Day two bowls off at 10 am, on Thursday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

ENGLAND 244/3 - Joe Root 119, Dan Lawrence 91; Jayden Seales 1/30 vs WEST INDIES