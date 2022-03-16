Princes Town man arrested with stolen pistol
Police have arrested a 40-year-old Princes Town man who was caught with a stolen M&P pistol during an anti-crime exercise in Buen Intento, Princes Town on Tuesday.
Police said the pistol was allegedly taken during a robbery earlier that day. It was fitted with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition.
Carried out between 4 and 5pm, the anti-crime exercise was based on intelligence and led by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester of the Southern Division. ASP Jaikaran and Sgt Teeluck supervised the exercise.
Comments
