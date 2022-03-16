Popular Tobago songwriter Sherwin Cunningham dies

Sherwin Cunningham

The Tobago entertainment fraternity is in shock after the sudden death of calypsonian and songwriter Sherwin Cunningham.

The former manager of D’ Masters kaiso tent died on Tuesday.

Calypsonian Leslie-Ann Ellis, who is member of the tent, said she is struggling to come to terms with Cunningham’s passing.

She said apart from being colleagues in the cultural arena, they were also friends.

“We used to speak everyday, sometimes three times a day,” a grieving Ellis told Newsday.

At the post-Executive Council media briefing on Wednesday, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine extended condolences to Cunningham’s family and friends.