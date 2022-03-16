Policeman's stolen gun found, suspect held in Princes Town

File photo

A 40-year-old Princes Town man was held less than a day after he reportedly robbed a Gasparillo police sergeant of his gun, ammunition and other items.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force and the Southern Division CID went to a house on Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, where they arrested the man.

They then went to a nearby track on Canon Stoeke Road, where they found the M&P pistol with seven rounds of ammunition. Police said the serial number on the gun matched that of the sergeant's weapon.

The man is expected to be interviewed by police on Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon the 53-year-old police sergeant was robbed of his pistol, ammunition, handcuffs and tactical boots at his home.