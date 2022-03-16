One killed, two wounded in Caroni drive-by shooting

File photo

One man is dead and two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Caroni on Tuesday night.

Police said Kerron Beckles, 20, was liming on Rabindranath Trace, Kelly Village, at around 9.10 pm when a car drove by.

A man inside the car shot Beckles several times before driving off. Two other people, a 20-year-old man and a teenage girl, were also shot.

Residents took Beckles and the wounded people to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where he was declared dead. The wounded man and girl remained at the hospital up to Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said Beckles was not known to the police and they have no motive for the murder.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.