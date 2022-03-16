No action on utilities complaints

THE EDITOR: WASA asks the public to report leaks. TTEC asks people to call about problems. It’s the same from the department responsible for roads. However, when they are called it takes months, or even years, before action is taken.

We have political representatives but it seems they are hopeless – or don't care.

For over a year now I reported a leaking hydrant across from my home, but there has been no action. One time I called and was number 30 on the line, so I contacted my councillor, but still nothing was done. The last time I contacted him he claimed he had spoken to WASA about it several times as he had also seen the problem.

It is the same with TTEC. There are large branches across a high tension wire leading to my house, but there has been no response to complaints. I guess in both cases something extremely serious has to happen before action is taken.

What are the councillors and Members of Parliament we voted for doing?

CLERMONT ANDREWS

via e-mail