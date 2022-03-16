La Horquetta woman steals neighbour's phone after being denied phone call

Stock photo via Pexels..

A 21-year-old La Horquetta woman is in custody after she stole her neighbour's cell phone on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the woman asked her 19-year-old neighbour if she could make a phone call, but was refused.

She then grabbed the neighbour's iPhone 8 and ran away.

The neighbour reported the theft to the La Horquetta police, who arrested one of the woman's relatives who was found with the phone.

The woman later surrendered to La Horquetta police.