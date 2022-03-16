Freetown Collective talks with Newsday before South by Southwest Music Festival

Before heading off to grace the island wave stage at the South by Southwest music festival in Houston, Texas, three members of new calypso band Freetown Collective had a chat with Newsday.

In this conversation, they talk about their earlier years of dreaming big and watching their dreams blossom into fruition. They also talk about preparation for the festival, what inspires them, and share a few tips for aspiring creative professionals.