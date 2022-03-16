Five more deaths, 395 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Two weeks into the month of March, 67 people have died of covid19.

The Ministry of Health’s daily update said on Wednesday five covid19 patients died and 395 more people tested positive for the virus.

The latest deaths include two men and three women with multiple comorbidities ranging from hypertension, diabetes, dementia, history of stroke and heart disease.

Two years into the pandemic Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 133,788 cases. Of these, 118,123 recovered after 1,178 more people were discharged. The ministry said 3,695 have died.

Actives cases have dropped to 11,964, with 183 people in hospital receiving treatment, 11, 727 in home isolation and 22 in state quarantine.

There are eight people in ICU and three other patients in the high dependency unit.

Eleven months into the national vaccination programme, 706,548 people have had a covid19 vaccine and 141,552 have had a booster shot.