Education Ministry visits 19 schools in St Patrick
The Ministry of Education is continuing its tour of schools throughout the country, visiting schools in the St Patrick district on Tuesday.
A statement said Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly visited 19 schools.
“All the principals, teachers and students expressed appreciation for the team’s visit, as it gave them the opportunity to share their plans, challenges and successes during what has been a difficult time in the education system,” said the statement.
It also said the team had a firsthand view of the school’s infrastructure and discussed safety protocols with administrators.
Gadsby-Dolly told students, “Take advantage of the education you are receiving, pay attention in class, do your homework (and) participate in school activities.”
The statement said every school and child is important to the ministry and it was doing its best to support them.
“Your principals and teachers have our support to do all that is necessary and possible for you.”
This is the sixth day of visits the minister has madesince the new school term started in January.
Latest schools visited:
Icacos Government Primary
Lochmaben RC
Cedros Secondary
Cedros Government Primary
St Peter (Cedros) Anglican Primary
Granville RC Primary
Chatham Government Primary
Southern Central AC
Cap-de-Ville Government Primary
Salazar Trace Government Primary
Point Fortin East Secondary
Egypt Village Government Primary
Point Fortin RC
Holy Name Convent, Point Fortin
Point Fortin ASJA Primary
Point Fortin AC Primary
Point Fortin West Secondary
Fanny Village Government Primary
Vessigny Secondary.
