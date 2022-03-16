Dinsley Sports win East Zone T12 cricket tournament

Members of the Dinsley Sports Club at the TT Cricket Board East Zone T12 tournament, at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY JOSEPH SAM PHILLIP -

DINSLEY Sports emerged victorious in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) East Zone Chairman T12 tournament, which took place over the weekend.

In the final, at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua, Dinsley Sports defeated Moosai Sports by seven wickets.

Moosai Sports were bowled out for 66, in their allotted 12 overs, and Dinsley Sports replied with 67 runs for the loss of seven wickets, with two overs to spare.

Dinsley Sports qualified for the final by virtue of a four-wicket victory over Fulham Sports. Dinsley Sports made 77/6 off seven overs, in response to Fulham Sports’ 76/7.

And, in the other semi, Moosai Sports had a nail-biting one-run win over El Dorado Superstars. In an eight-overs-per-side affair, Moosai Sports posted 64/7 and El Dorado were restricted to 63/7.

The tournament launch took place at the Eddie Hart Savannah on Saturday morning and, in attendance, were Joseph Sam Phillip, chairman of the East Zone Cricket League; Member of Parliament (MP) for Tunapuna Esmond Forde; Kwasi Robinson, chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation and Keith Boodoosingh, president of the Dinsley Cricket Club.

“It’s a competition that was created by myself as chairman of the East Zone,” said Phillip. “For the second time, I have had the support of the (MP), Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation and, by extension, the Arima Borough Corporation.”

Phillip extended his gratitude to Forde for his input in the tournament.

“Esmond Forde, the MP for Tunapuna, has ‘crossed his boundaries’ and donated a matting to the Dinsley Cricket Club who is, more or less, in the St Augustine constituency,” Phillip added.

“I remember, in 2019 when we started, when the savannah was cut mere hours before the game, Mr Forde came, together with the chairman of the Regional Corporation and the councillor of the area, and assisted us with raking up the grass.”

Phillip pointed out, “This has nothing to do with Mr Forde and my personal friendly relationship. It is all about community, and he has extended that. He’s doing it from his heart.”

Forde said, “I want to compliment Sam Phillip (and) Keith Boodoosingh.

“The Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe has made it clear, along with the Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, that there must be certain (covid19) guidelines to follow.”