Departing Rambharat thanks Prime Minister for chance to serve

In this file photo, former senator Clarence Rambharat makes his way to a Parliament sitting. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Former senator Clarence Rambharat, who resigned as a Cabinet minister on Wednesday, thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve over the last six years.

In a Facebook post shortly after 4 pm, Rambharat said he formally advised Dr Rowley of his decision to resign on Wednesday.

Rambharat, an attorney, contested the polls as the PNM's candidate for Mayaro and Chaguanas East in two successive general elections and was defeated.

He was twice assigned the portfolio of Agriculture. Land and Fisheries by Rowley, and said it was "a courageous appointment" by the Prime Minister.

"These roles and others gave me an opportunity to serve an important sector for which I am grateful. I owe my wife Camille and our children enormous gratitude for all that I have been able to do with their understanding and support.

"Serving in my country’s Parliament was something I set out to do since childhood. With your help I did. To the people of Trinidad and Tobago wherever they work and whatever they do, thanks for all the love, prayers and the best wishes. It’s Wednesday, rock so!" the post stated.