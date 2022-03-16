Covid19's biggest lessons

AFTER TWO years, we are not completely out of the woods when it comes to covid19. But enough lessons have been learned for us to take stock as a country.

Unlike what pertained last March, today there is clearly a more optimistic and buoyant mood. Cases are down, hundreds of thousands have recovered, and vaccines are in good supply.

This is tempered, however, by the bittersweet knowledge that the journey to this point was marked with death and trauma, such as that experienced by Merle, 50, from Chase Village, who lost six family members to the disease.

The official death toll is almost 4,000. This statistic can in no way convey fully the losses suffered. Husbands and wives, parents and children, siblings and cousins – entire families were wiped out.

The experience of the pandemic underlined key economic vulnerabilities and the fragility of our overburdened medical infrastructure as well as a forbidding global architecture of procurement and distribution in relation to vaccines.

It is hard to tell for sure whether the estimated 400 people who died before vaccination began might have survived. It is certain, however, that had we had vaccines sooner, every one of them would have had a far better chance.

The “parallel health system” held its own, initially thanks to new facilities coming on stream. But at times, as the numbers rose, it was clear the system was surviving more in name than in fact, given the reliance on widespread home quarantine.

These are matters policymakers must now examine carefully as we look to an uncertain future.

Yet while infrastructure was key, perhaps the biggest factor that shaped the overall trajectory of this country’s pandemic experience was the most intangible of things: mindset.

The most startling insight from the pandemic – an insight which could not have been discovered had it not occurred – was that the country is split right down the middle when it comes to vaccination. To date, only half the population has been jabbed.

Early on, much of this was chalked up to misinformation and yet officials seemed particularly hapless when it came to effectively combatting this.

The country was also split right down the middle politically.

We do not expect politicians to see eye to eye, but on the issue of vaccination there was a moment when both PNM and UNC leaders could have been vaccinated together in a show of confidence. Such an image might have been a turning point in the pandemic.

It was not to be.

The sense of a country divided was also heightened by inconsistent police policies on enforcement of the regulations put in place to help restrict the spread of the virus.

As we take stock, we must ask difficult questions. One of them must be: what was the cost of being a nation so deeply divided?