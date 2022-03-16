'Box' pleads guilty to chopping taxi driver in 2008

A man from east Trinidad has pleaded guilty to wounding a Tunapuna taxi driver when he chopped him on the arm in 2008 after refusing to pay him.

Matthew Adams, also known as “Box,” appeared before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds on Wednesday. He was allowed to plead guilty to a lesser count of malicious wounding after the judge accepted a plea bargain arrangement between the State and defence. Initially, Adams was charged with wounding with intent.

Prosecutor Danielle Thompson said the State agreed to enter into discussions on the plea bargain in the overall interest of justice of saving the court’s time and the State.

She also said while the injury suffered was serious, it was not at the extreme end of the severity scale.

The age of the matter was also a consideration, as well as Adams's willingness to compensate his victim. He has agreed to pay $20,000 in four equal instalments.

It has also been agreed that Adams will not serve a prison term but will be put on a bond.

The judge is expected to sentence him on Monday, after saying she was satisfied with the agreement and the State’s position.

It was the State’s case that on June 18, 2008, Adams and another man hired the taxi driver, asking to go to the Bulldog pub. When they got there, Adams got out without paying.

The taxi driver returned to the Tunapuna taxi stand and hours later, he saw “Box” approaching. He was attacked and chopped on the wrist.

Adams tried to chop the driver again, before running off. The victim went to the hospital, where he spent a few days and had to have surgery.

In his impact statement, Adams’s victim said he lost a lot of blood when he was chopped, and lost consciousness. He said on mornings, he recalls the incident.

He was not able to use his left hand or to work for two years and had to ask for help to take care of his children. He has also had to have physical therapy to regain the use of his hand, but is still unable to hold some objects.

He also said he went into debt, having had to use up all his savings, and just wanted justice and compensation.

Adams was represented by public defender Alima Alexis.