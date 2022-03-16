Barrackpore woman attacked by husband still recovering

Vashti Sookram -

Injured Barrackpore mother of two Vashti Sookram remains warded at the San Fernando General Hospital, but her health continues to improve.

Sookram’s uncle Mohan Selvon gave Newsday the update on Wednesday.

Sookram suffered deep wounds when her husband David chopped her on February 21 during a heated argument at the couple’s home at Kanhai South Trace.

Believing her dead, David drank a substance and died shortly after. But despite being badly wounded, Vashti survived and was taken to hospital.

Selvon told Newsday, “She has not been discharged as yet, but she’s recovering. Doctors are still observing her progress.”

Sookram’s children – an eight-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, who were at home during the incident – have not visited her in hospital because of fears as to how it mightaffect their mental health. But she speaks to them by phone.

Both children are receiving free counselling at their schools, and counsellors have found they are coping well.

David Sookram was laid to rest on February 27.