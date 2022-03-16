Al-Rawi removed as AG in major Cabinet reshuffle

Former Attorney General and new Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faris Al Rawi. -

A MAJOR Cabinet reshuffle has been announced, with several people being assigned new portfolios. Chief of them is former Law Association president Reginald Armour, who to be sworn in as a government senator and then appointed Attorney General, replacing Faris Al-Rawi, who is now Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

A release posted to the Facebook page of the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the reshuffle.

The release said that Prime Minister Dr Rowley advised President Paula-Mae Weekes, in accordance Sections 3(9), 40(2)(a), 76(3) and 79(1) of the Constitution, to make the following changes, effective from March 16:

SENATE

Revoke the appointments of:

Clarence Rambharat, who has resigned, and Yokymma Bethelmy.

Appoint Reginald Armour and Laurence Hislop.

CABINET

Revoke the appointments of:

Faris Al Rawi as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs

Clarence Rambharat as Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries

Pennelope Beckles as Minister of Housing and Urban Development

Camille Robinson-Regis as Minister of Planning and Development

Kazim Hosein as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development

Appoint:

Reginald Armour as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs

Faris Al-Rawi as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development

Camille Robinson-Regis as Minister of Housing and Urban Development

Pennelope Beckles as Minister of Planning and Development

Kazim Hosein as Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries

The Prime Minister also advised President Weekes to appoint Nigel de Freitas Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries with responsibility for Lands.

As a result, de Freitas has resigned as Deputy President of the Senate and Dr Muhammad Ibrahim will be appointed in his place.