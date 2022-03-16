3x Olympic sailor Andrew Lewis retires, set to coach Canada

In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Trinidad Tobago's Andrew Lewis, right, competes during the men's Laser class at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Fujisawa, Japan. (AP Photo) -

THREE-TIME TTO Olympian Andrew Lewis has called time on his competitive sailing career.

Lewis, 32, announced his retirement from competition, via social media, on Wednesday.

"It's never easy to retire from doing what you love," he wrote.

"But it came effortlessly when I realised that @sailcanada is where I need to be at this point in my life. Oh Canada, here we go!"

Sail Canada also posted on Instagram announcing Lewis as its International Laser Class Association national team coach.

Lewis represented TTO in the laser class at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics, held last year.