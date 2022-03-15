Traffic disruption near Maloney, Piarco on Churchill Roosevelt Highway

File photo: Churchill Roosevelt Highway. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The Ministry of Works and Transport said on Tuesday there would be traffic disruption along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway until Thursday.

The statement said the disruption was necessary to facilitate road rehabilitation between the Maloney and Piarco intersection on the westbound lane.

It said working hours will be from 9am-5.30pm and drivers should be careful and observe all signs and barriers.

“Please comply with instructions from police officers on site to facilitate a safe and orderly flow of traffic,” it said. “Be aware of heavy equipment entering and exiting the site (and) drive with caution on all milled )possibly uneven) surfaces."

Drivers should also slow down on approaching the work zone.”

The statement said further information can be found on the ministry’s website or the PURE Unit at 638-2350/675-4052.