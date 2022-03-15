OSHA’s troubling disclosure

THE OCCUPATIONAL Safety and Health Agency (OSHA)’s statement that it played no role in a determination by the Paria Fuel Trading Company that further attempts to rescue missing divers on February 25 would have been too dangerous adds another disturbing layer to this tragedy.

A commission of enquiry has been announced, but there is a compelling case for the immediate removal of key personnel at Paria.

In a March 7 media release, which we must assume was approved by Paria’s management, the company said from the start of the crisis it activated incident management procedures and contacted “emergency response organisations” including OSHA.

“It was determined by Paria – and supported by the Coast Guard, the OSH Agency, and external experts – that it was too dangerous for anyone to proceed further into the pipeline without posing significant risk to life.”

However, OSHA has now distanced itself from Paria’s decision-making process in this regard, pointing out that it is a regulatory body.

On Friday, it disclosed it had issued prohibition notices against Paria and its contractor, LMCS Ltd.

Further, at some stage after its initial March 7 release, Paria updated its account of the events of February 25. An amended statement on its website makes no mention of OSHA as having supported its determination on rescue efforts. (The determination was, instead, “supported by the Coast Guard and external experts.”)

The issue of what actions should or should not have been taken by Paria is at the heart of the complex matters that will have to be carefully examined by the enquiry that is to be chaired by retired Jamaican appeal court judge Justice Cecil Dennis Morrison.

That enquiry will also have to examine the related issue of Paria’s communications to both the families of the divers and the public. There are many questions to be asked and answered.

In the days after the tragedy, Paria had been largely reluctant to discuss its conduct, notwithstanding the glaring public interest. Its hand was eventually forced, however, because other statements emerged.

Whether the March 7 statement was rushed or not, OSHA’s reply, if taken as true, has raised even more disturbing questions about Paria’s conduct.

It raises the possibility that Paria might have been, at best, incredibly careless in invoking the authority of the health and safety regulator or, at worst, seeking to convey an impression favourable to itself.

Such possibilities will have to be examined by the enquiry. Either would constitute a startling failure on the part of a company whose safety and crisis management are supposed to be above reproach.

Whatever the case, the seemingly bungled communication on OSHA by Paria justifies the removal of its managers pending the findings of the commissioners.