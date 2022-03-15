Man dies two weeks after being found tied up, beaten in Toco

FILE PHOTO

A man who was found tied up and beaten at the side of the road in Toco earlier this month died on Monday morning.

Police said the man, Atiba Glasgow, who was found by CEPEP workers on March 2, died at about 12.55 am on Monday. Glasgow was found in a semi-conscious state and taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where he was warded in the intensive care unit up to the time of his death.

His autopsy is expected to be done on Wednesday.