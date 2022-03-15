HDC turns blind to health hazard

THE EDITOR: The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has turned a blind eye on the garbage situation in Morvant/Laventille. The problem that has been in existence for some years now has turned into a health hazard and the HDC refuses to take responsibility.

E-mails, letters, phone calls, WhatsApp messages have gone to the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation (SLRC) and the chief health inspector. The Morvant Laventille Regional Corporation has said the garbage situation comes under the HDC. But it appears whoever is in charge of garbage collection has been on long leave since 2019.

Nothing is being done and garbage continues to be dumped not only by the residents in these developments but by residents of adjoining areas – straight onto the dump from their clean vehicles. Just like that!

Please, HDC, we need a garbage hut built on that site, we need regular garbage collection. The councillor for the area and the SLRC say it is your responsibility.

Mr Parliamentary Representative, you have toiled for this community, please lend a hand.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail