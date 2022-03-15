Handling and preventing bed sores

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi -

DR MAXWELL ADEYEMI

A decubitus ulcer is also known as a pressure ulcer, pressure sore, or bed sore. It’s an open wound that develops on the skin caused by a long period of constant pressure to a specific area of the body. Decreased blood flow to these areas leads to tissue damage and death.

People who are older and who have decreased mobility are more prone to bed sores, and if left untreated, infections can spread to the blood, heart, and bones and become life threatening.

For people who use wheelchairs, bed sores commonly occur on the tail bone or buttocks, shoulder blades and spine, as well as at the backs of the arms and legs where they rest against the chair. In patients who are bedridden, bed sores may occur on the back or sides of the head, shoulder blades, hip, lower back or tail bone, the heel, ankles and skin behind the knees.

Decubitus ulcers occur in stages. Each stage may require a different type of treatment and care.

Stage 1

The skin isn’t broken, but it’s discoloured. The area may appear red, blue or purple depending on the person’s complexion. It may also feel warm to the touch, look swollen, be painful, itch, or burn.

Stage 2

A break in the skin reveals a shallow sore or cut that may leak pus. The sore may also look like a blister filled with fluid. It affects the first and possibly the second layers of skin. The ulcer hurts, and the surrounding skin may be discoloured.

Stage 3

The ulcer is much deeper within the skin, affecting the fat layer. Bones or tendons are not visible at this stage. The sore looks like a crater and may be foul smelling.

Stage 4

This ulcer is very deep and affects many tissue layers, possibly including the bone. There is a lot of dead tissue and pus. Infection is likely in this stage, and muscles, bones, tendons and joints may be visible.

Sometimes, it’s not possible to measure the depth of a sore or the amount of tissue damage that has occurred, making it difficult to fully evaluate. This may be due to the presence of a hard plaque called an eschar inside the sore, which makes the sore look tan, brown or black. Ulcers can also contain discoloured debris known as slough that may appear, yellow, tan, green or brown. This my need surgical intervention to clean and remove dead tissues.

Symptoms

Each stage of a decubitus ulcer has different symptoms. Depending on the stage, you may have any of the following:

-skin discolouration

-pain, itching, or burning in the affected area

-open skin

-skin that doesn’t lighten to the touch

-skin that’s softer or firmer than the surrounding skin

-necrosis, or dead tissue that appears black

The sore may also be infected. Symptoms of infection include redness or discolouration surrounding the sore, pus or green-coloured drainage, a foul smell, fever.

Causes

Prolonged pressure is essentially the main cause of a decubitus ulcer. Lying on a certain part of the body for long periods causes the skin to break down. The areas around the hips, heels, and tail bone are especially vulnerable to these types of sores.

Other factors that increase the odds of experiencing a bedsore include poor circulation, excessive moisture, skin irritants like urine and faeces, friction, such as when a person who is confined to bed has sheets dragged from under them.

Risk factors

- Prolonged confinement to bed following surgery or illness.

- Inability to move or change positions while lying in bed or sitting in a wheelchair.

- Being elderly, as older people are more likely to have fragile skin and mobility difficulties.

- Smokers are at higher risks of developing pressure sores.

- Obesity increases risk of bed sores due to increases in surface pressure.

- Poor nutrition, which may influence the condition of your skin.

- The skin of people with urinary or bowel incontinence becomes more vulnerable with extended exposure to urine and stool.

- People with chronic conditions that can restrict blood circulation or limit mobility, such as diabetes, atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), heart failure, kidney failure, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis.

Treatment

Treatment will depend on the stage and condition of the ulcer. Repositioning frequently and keeping the site clean, dry, and free of irritants is important to promote healing. Treating pressure ulcers involves reducing pressure on the affected skin, caring for wounds, controlling pain, preventing infection and maintaining good nutrition.

Treatment may include:

• Treatment of any infection that is present using antibiotic cream, oral antibiotics, intravenous antibiotics.

• Local wound care, including specific cleaning and dressing recommendations.

• Using special bandages that help remove dead tissue.

• Medication to relieve or reduce any discomfort.

• Debridement, which removes dead or infected tissue.

• Frequent turning.

• Reducing friction and moisture in the location.

• Using special off-loading cushions to reduce pressure on the sore.

• Surgery.

Prevention

- Changing positions in bed at least every two hours

- In people who use a wheelchair, aiming to sit upright, shift sitting position every 15 minutes, use a cushion that redistributes weight.

- Regularly checking the skin for signs of pressure sores, if hospitalised or otherwise immobilised.

- Using pillows or a pressure-reducing mattress to prevent new sores from forming in vulnerable areas.

- Wearing clothing that isn’t too tight or loose or that bunches up.

- Wearing special padding on pressure points including elbows and heels.

- Dietary modifications for adequate nutrition and possibly working with a registered dietitian.

- Increasing fluid intake to stay hydrated.

- Exercising as much as possible, such as taking short walks a couple of times per day or sitting up and stretching.

Bed sores requires careful management and timely intervention before they deteriorate into something unmanageable as there can be risks of gangrene, bone infections, joint infections, cellulitis and even sepsis which may become life threatening. Some long-standing non-healing ulcers, also called Marjolin ulcers, may increase the risk of developing squamous cell cancers.

Preventing bed sores from developing is always the best option.

Contact Dr Maxwell on 363-1807 or 757-5411.