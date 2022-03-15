Gopee-Scoon: Trinidad Cement outside Government's remit

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon.

GOVERNMENT has no power to interfere in any internal matters at Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL), Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said in reply to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Tuesday

Mark asked Gopee-Scoon whether the company was taking an steps to resolve concerns by current and former TCL workers over outstanding payments over the last seven years.

Gopee-Scoon said, "TCL is a listed company on the TT Stock Exchange and has been privatised since 1990."

Hence, she continued, the company has not been not owned or managed by Government "in any form or fashion for over 30 years."

Given Mark's past experience in the labour movement. Gopee-Scoon said Mark would know "that it was not within the remit of the Government to advise on measures being taken by a private company such as TCL to resolve issues relating to collective bargaining."

?